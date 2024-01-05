Which institution holds the most shares in Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.58 and a high of $78.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $62.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $61.90, the stock is -2.20% and -3.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -9.56% off its SMA200. FWONK registered 7.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.42.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.38%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 32.40 and Fwd P/E is 64.90. Profit margin for the company is 18.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.51% and -21.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.41%).

Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.57, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Media Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.05% this year

Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.45M, and float is at 202.06M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROMRELL LARRY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROMRELL LARRY E sold 21,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $27.97 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16355.0 shares.

Liberty Media Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant (Director) sold a total of 3,258 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $65.07 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 99,454 shares at an average price of $69.32 for $6.89 million. The insider now directly holds 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK).

Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 40.34% up over the past 12 months.Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) lies in the list of competitors of the Liberty Media Corp. and is 56.58% higher over the same period from FWONKAlphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) is 56.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.