Which institution holds the most shares in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS)

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) is 2.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -12.70% and -30.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -70.58% off its SMA200. NAAS registered -67.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.53.

The stock witnessed a -25.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.44%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.72% over the week and 9.98% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -330.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.23% and -87.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-132.85%).

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Naas Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2024.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.44M, and float is at 57.89M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) that is trading 14.09% up over the past 12 months.