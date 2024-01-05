Which institution holds the most shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is -2.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.09 and a high of $260.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $232.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target of $248.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.49% off the consensus price target high of $264.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -35.89% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $231.02, the stock is 0.10% and 8.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 8.70% off its SMA200. NSC registered -6.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.72%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has around 19300 employees, a market worth around $52.24B and $12.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.31 and Fwd P/E is 17.89. Profit margin for the company is 16.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.18% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.25%).

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.04, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.11% this year

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.08M, and float is at 225.91M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Alan H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $209.55 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30654.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $224.16 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32776.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) that is trading 18.70% up over the past 12 months.Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR) lies in the list of competitors of the Norfolk Southern Corp. and is 4.69% higher over the same period from NSCCSX Corp. (CSX) is 12.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.