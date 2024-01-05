Which institution holds the most shares in Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Orasure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSUR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -62.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.11, the stock is 4.78% and 17.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 33.63% off its SMA200. OSUR registered 69.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.35.

The stock witnessed a 11.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.46%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $595.92M and $452.67M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 10.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.37% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.79%).

Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.67, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orasure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 317.33% this year

Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.73M, and float is at 70.25M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Kathleen Gallagher, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Weber Kathleen Gallagher sold 24,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $8.05 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Orasure Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Anthony Michele Marie (SVP Finance & CAO) sold a total of 1,758 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $6.50 per share for $11427.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86188.0 shares of the OSUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, McGrath Kenneth J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $4.93 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 285,512 shares of Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR).

Orasure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) that is trading -9.02% down over the past 12 months.Response Genetics Inc. (RGDXQ) lies in the list of competitors of the Orasure Technologies Inc. and is 0.00% lower over the same period from OSURCooper Cos. (COO) is 7.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.