Which institution holds the most shares in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is 1.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.00 and a high of $34.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.96% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.83, the stock is 4.67% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.81 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -2.04% off its SMA200. PDCO registered 3.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.57.

The stock witnessed a 10.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.61%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $6.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 3.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.32% and -16.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.67%).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.67, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.35% this year

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.35M, and float is at 82.81M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 560 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $27.18 per share for a total of $15221.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21674.0 shares.

Patterson Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Zurbay Donald (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $26.58 per share for $49651.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PDCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,627 shares at an average price of $25.36 for $41261.0. The insider now directly holds 23,103 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cencora Inc. (COR) that is trading 29.18% up over the past 12 months.Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) lies in the list of competitors of the Patterson Companies Inc. and is -1.59% lower over the same period from PDCOCardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is 37.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.