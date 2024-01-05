Which institution holds the most shares in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL)

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is 5.19% and 48.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -8.45% off its SMA200. RDHL registered -79.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.47.

The stock witnessed a -24.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 262.94%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 16.78% over the month.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $28.13M and $35.52M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 32.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 456.42% and -87.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (255.09%).

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.67M, and float is at 19.58M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi ADR (SNY) that is trading 6.83% up over the past 12 months.Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) lies in the list of competitors of the Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR and is 42.49% higher over the same period from RDHLTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is 9.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.