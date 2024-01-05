Which institution holds the most shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) is -1.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.38 and a high of $14.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is -0.76% and -2.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.08% off its SMA200. SLCA registered -3.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.59.

The stock witnessed a -1.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.58%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) has around 2013 employees, a market worth around $857.91M and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -24.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.66%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.84% this year

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.74M, and float is at 74.16M with Short Float at 7.53%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shinn Bryan Adair, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Shinn Bryan Adair sold 41,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $14.06 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Shinn Bryan Adair (CEO) sold a total of 58,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $13.99 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Merril Donald A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,991 shares at an average price of $13.50 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 310,790 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Inc. (GLW) that is trading -11.95% down over the past 12 months.PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) lies in the list of competitors of the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc and is 17.71% higher over the same period from SLCAPioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is 1.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.