Which institution holds the most shares in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.83 and a high of $149.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WCN stock was last observed hovering at around $147.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $157.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.34% off the consensus price target high of $166.34 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $119.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.48, the stock is 1.34% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 6.26% off its SMA200. WCN registered 11.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.27.

The stock witnessed a 5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.34%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has around 22109 employees, a market worth around $38.00B and $7.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.84 and Fwd P/E is 31.28. Profit margin for the company is 10.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.21% and -1.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.68%).

Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Connections Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.24% this year

Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.15M, and float is at 256.82M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIVARD PHILIP, the company’s SR VP Business Development. SEC filings show that RIVARD PHILIP sold 5,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $146.26 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Waste Connections Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that NIELSEN III ROBERT (SR VP Operations) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $140.50 per share for $70250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2550.0 shares of the WCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Cloninger Robert Michael (SR VP, Deputy General Counsel) disposed off 2,945 shares at an average price of $129.89 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 12,299 shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN).

Waste Connections Inc (WCN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading 27.89% up over the past 12 months.Casella Waste Systems Inc. Cl A (CWST) lies in the list of competitors of the Waste Connections Inc and is 2.31% higher over the same period from WCNWaste Management Inc. (WM) is 12.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.