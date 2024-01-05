Which institution holds the most shares in Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.93 and a high of $227.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $210.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $210.33, the stock is -1.99% and 9.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 39.20% off its SMA200. ZS registered 90.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$456.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.59%, and is -6.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) has around 5962 employees, a market worth around $31.20B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.54. Profit margin for the company is -9.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.65% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.45%).

Zscaler Inc (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.51, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zscaler Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.17% this year

Zscaler Inc (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.17M, and float is at 87.82M with Short Float at 6.37%.

Zscaler Inc (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinha Amit, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sinha Amit sold 3,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $224.28 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31280.0 shares.

Zscaler Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 4,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $223.44 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, CANESSA REMO (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,525 shares at an average price of $221.34 for $1.67 million. The insider now directly holds 263,650 shares of Zscaler Inc (ZS).