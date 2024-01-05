Which institution holds the most shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) is -3.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $30.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZWS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is -3.93% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. ZWS registered 32.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.76.

The stock witnessed a -5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.96%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $4.89B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.97 and Fwd P/E is 25.98. Profit margin for the company is 7.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.81% and -8.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.96%).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.86, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.06% this year

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.88M, and float is at 140.94M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Troutman Michael, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Troutman Michael sold 35,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $29.75 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32008.0 shares.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Wehr Craig (Group Ex., President-Zurn) sold a total of 55,133 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $28.09 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81905.0 shares of the ZWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Wehr Craig (Group Ex., President-Zurn) disposed off 1,442 shares at an average price of $23.17 for $33411.0. The insider now directly holds 82,640 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading 187.33% up over the past 12 months.Timken Co. (TKR) lies in the list of competitors of the Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp and is 11.55% higher over the same period from ZWSAllient Inc. (ALNT) is -21.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.