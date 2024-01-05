Which Institutions Own Shares In Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL)?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) is 4.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.46% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.53% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.70, the stock is 4.67% and 20.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 17.27% off its SMA200. AVDL registered 110.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.35%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $8.51M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1867.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.50% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.97%).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.52% this year

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.40M, and float is at 83.53M with Short Float at 6.04%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCamish Mark Anthony, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCamish Mark Anthony sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $14.53 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67025.0 shares.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that MCHUGH THOMAS S (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $14.45 per share for $28900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78500.0 shares of the AVDL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, McCamish Mark Anthony (Director) disposed off 28,975 shares at an average price of $14.93 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 142,025 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) that is trading -82.13% down over the past 12 months.Durect Corp. (DRRX) lies in the list of competitors of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR and is -89.18% lower over the same period from AVDLHeron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is -31.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.