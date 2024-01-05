Which Institutions Own Shares In Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)?

Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) is 8.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $25.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 15.50% and 40.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 0.78% off its SMA200. RNA registered -51.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.05.

The stock witnessed a 22.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.73%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $729.14M and $10.14M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1995.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.94% and -61.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.56%).

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avidity Biosciences Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.71% this year

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.77M, and float is at 66.48M with Short Float at 16.06%.

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVIN ARTHUR A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $22.01 per share for a total of $2201.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19330.0 shares.

Avidity Biosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that LEVIN ARTHUR A (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $23.66 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19330.0 shares of the RNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Boyce Sarah (President and CEO) disposed off 3,221 shares at an average price of $24.26 for $78141.0. The insider now directly holds 53,352 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA).

Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) that is trading 44.55% up over the past 12 months.GSK PLC ADR (GSK) lies in the list of competitors of the Avidity Biosciences Inc and is 13.31% higher over the same period from RNASarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -22.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.