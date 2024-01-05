Which Institutions Own Shares In Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)?

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) is -0.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $228.62 and a high of $287.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $240.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.44% off its average median price target of $277.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.64% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.21% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $242.91, the stock is 1.60% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -5.10% off its SMA200. BDX registered -5.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.10.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.47%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $70.33B and $19.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is 7.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.25% and -15.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.48%).

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.71, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Becton Dickinson & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.04% this year

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.39M, and float is at 289.07M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrison Michael David, the company’s EVP & President Medical. SEC filings show that Garrison Michael David sold 1,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $232.46 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7274.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Byrd Richard (EVP & President Interventional) sold a total of 2,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $238.47 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4120.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, Byrd Richard (EVP & President Interventional) disposed off 459 shares at an average price of $274.48 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,444 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX).

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corp. (DHR) that is trading 3.94% up over the past 12 months.Medtronic PLC (MDT) lies in the list of competitors of the Becton Dickinson & Co. and is 3.80% higher over the same period from BDXDexCom Inc. (DXCM) is 5.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.