Which Institutions Own Shares In Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM)?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) is -4.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $40.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $38.47, the stock is 0.88% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 15.85% off its SMA200. BAM registered 35.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.18.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.26%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.94 and Fwd P/E is 24.79. Profit margin for the company is 48.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.70% and -5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.93%).

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.08, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.92% this year

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.20M, and float is at 331.34M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.05 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast (Director) sold a total of 24,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $11.96 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.1 million shares of the BAM stock.