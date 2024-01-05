Which Institutions Own Shares In Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)?

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) is -5.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.61 and a high of $171.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $159.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.02% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.36% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.81% lower than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.29, the stock is -1.22% and 13.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 25.15% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 140.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.48.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.92%, and is -7.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $19.40B and $17.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.35 and Fwd P/E is 13.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.43% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.76%).

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.75, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders Firstsource Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.14% this year

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.86M, and float is at 120.50M with Short Float at 3.54%.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, the company’s President – Commercial Ops. SEC filings show that FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 3,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $145.64 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60660.0 shares.

Builders Firstsource Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Hiller Michael (President – Central Division) sold a total of 1,397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $151.96 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31495.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Hiller Michael (President – Central Division) disposed off 5,965 shares at an average price of $147.91 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 32,892 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR).

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Co. Inc. (TREX) that is trading 66.45% up over the past 12 months.Carlisle Cos. (CSL) lies in the list of competitors of the Builders Firstsource Inc and is 31.22% higher over the same period from BLDRTopBuild Corp. (BLD) is 109.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.