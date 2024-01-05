Which Institutions Own Shares In Bunge Global SA (BG)?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.86 and a high of $116.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $100.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32%.

Currently trading at $98.95, the stock is -4.20% and -5.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -3.09% off its SMA200. BG registered 3.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.12.

The stock witnessed a -8.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Bunge Global SA (BG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $14.38B and $61.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.62% and -15.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.34%).

Bunge Global SA (BG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bunge Global SA (BG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.62, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bunge Global SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.79% this year

Bunge Global SA (BG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.91M, and float is at 144.15M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bunge Global SA (BG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dimopoulos Christos, the company’s Co-President, Agribusiness. SEC filings show that Dimopoulos Christos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $111.89 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73291.0 shares.

Bunge Global SA (BG): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sysco Corp. (SYY) that is trading -1.51% down over the past 12 months.Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) lies in the list of competitors of the Bunge Global SA and is -14.82% lower over the same period from BGTyson Foods Inc. Cl A (TSN) is -15.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.