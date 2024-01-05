Which Institutions Own Shares In CVR Energy Inc (CVI)?

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) is 2.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.94 and a high of $36.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.84% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.21% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.14, the stock is 0.59% and 0.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 6.09% off its SMA200. CVI registered 14.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.18%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $9.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.72% and -14.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.67%).

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Energy Inc (CVI) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.57, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Energy Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.05% this year

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.53M, and float is at 100.53M with Short Float at 7.26%.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ICAHN CARL C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $35.20 per share for a total of $144.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66.69 million shares.

CVR Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $33.26 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70.79 million shares of the CVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) disposed off 127,304 shares at an average price of $34.60 for $4.4 million. The insider now directly holds 70,801,910 shares of CVR Energy Inc (CVI).

CVR Energy Inc (CVI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) that is trading 2.94% up over the past 12 months.HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) lies in the list of competitors of the CVR Energy Inc and is 7.55% higher over the same period from CVIDelek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 4.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.