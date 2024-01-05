Which Institutions Own Shares In Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)?

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 15.77% and 24.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 4.55% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -40.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.59.

The stock witnessed a 28.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 10.03% over the month.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $200.21M and $2.63M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5283.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.32% and -45.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.11%).

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gritstone Bio Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.88% this year

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.34M, and float is at 87.74M with Short Float at 9.92%.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Economides Vassiliki, the company’s. SEC filings show that Economides Vassiliki bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $1.90 per share for a total of $22829.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) that is trading 71.21% up over the past 12 months.Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) lies in the list of competitors of the Gritstone Bio Inc and is 2.97% higher over the same period from GRTSModerna Inc. (MRNA) is -37.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.