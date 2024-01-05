Which Institutions Own Shares In HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO)?

HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.12 and a high of $62.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $56.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61%.

Currently trading at $54.40, the stock is -1.30% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 7.08% off its SMA200. DINO registered 9.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.11%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) has around 5223 employees, a market worth around $11.94B and $33.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 6.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.57% and -12.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.19%).

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.28, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HF Sinclair Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.84% this year

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.08M, and float is at 184.30M with Short Float at 3.51%.

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Agarwal Indira, the company’s VP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Agarwal Indira sold 4,339 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $52.08 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18366.0 shares.

HF Sinclair Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that LEE JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 2,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $52.30 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65919.0 shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, MYERS FRANKLIN (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $54.79 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 127,613 shares of HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) that is trading -6.31% down over the past 12 months.Chevron Corp. (CVX) lies in the list of competitors of the HF Sinclair Corp. and is -14.03% lower over the same period from DINOConocoPhillips (COP) is -0.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.