Which Institutions Own Shares In ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)?

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) is 1.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.08, the stock is 1.37% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. ICL registered -30.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.23.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.45%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has around 13619 employees, a market worth around $6.55B and $7.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.20 and Fwd P/E is 10.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.25% and -39.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.91%).

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.86, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.21% this year

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 720.42M with Short Float at 0.20%.

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corp. (ALB) that is trading -37.82% down over the past 12 months.Yara International ASA ADR (YARIY) lies in the list of competitors of the ICL Group Ltd. and is -18.99% lower over the same period from ICLMosaic Co. (MOS) is -20.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.