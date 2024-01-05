Which Institutions Own Shares In Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -5.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.41 and a high of $19.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.60, the stock is -1.30% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.13% off its SMA200. LEVI registered 0.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.80.

The stock witnessed a -0.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.16%, and is -8.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $6.19B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.85 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.65% and -19.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.25%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.77, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.66% this year

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.03M, and float is at 86.52M with Short Float at 12.71%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill Elizabeth T, the company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that O’Neill Elizabeth T sold 38,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58224.0 shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that O’Neill Elizabeth T (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 17,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97199.0 shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, JAFFE SETH (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,938 shares at an average price of $13.45 for $39516.0. The insider now directly holds 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).