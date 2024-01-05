Which Institutions Own Shares In Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA)?

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is 4.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.40 and a high of $30.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $29.93, the stock is 7.32% and 12.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 26.95% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered 2.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.32%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.76 and Fwd P/E is 12.06. Profit margin for the company is 10.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.63% and -2.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.29%).

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.54% this year

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.09M, and float is at 94.72M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROMRELL LARRY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROMRELL LARRY E sold 21,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $27.97 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16355.0 shares.

Liberty Media Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant (Director) sold a total of 3,258 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $65.07 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 99,454 shares at an average price of $69.32 for $6.89 million. The insider now directly holds 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA).