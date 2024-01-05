Which Institutions Own Shares In Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)?

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 0.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.49 and a high of $70.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAP stock was last observed hovering at around $62.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.38% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.31, the stock is -1.16% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -0.73% off its SMA200. TAP registered 24.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $13.23B and $11.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.91 and Fwd P/E is 11.13. Profit margin for the company is 2.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.45% and -13.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.36%).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.71, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.29% this year

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.00M, and float is at 193.07M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $59.02 per share for a total of $5902.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16093.0 shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Winnefeld James A Jr (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $67.08 per share for $6708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15993.0 shares of the TAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Molson Geoffrey E. (Board Chair) disposed off 1,840 shares at an average price of $60.62 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 25,904 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP).

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heico Corp. Cl A (HEIA) that is trading 16.23% up over the past 12 months.Constellation Brands Inc. Cl A (STZ) lies in the list of competitors of the Molson Coors Beverage Company and is 16.13% higher over the same period from TAPBrown-Forman Corp. Cl A (BF.A) is -8.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.