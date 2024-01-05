Which Institutions Own Shares In NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)?

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $8.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -4.10% and -1.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -16.57% off its SMA200. NEXT registered -0.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.01%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.66.

The stock witnessed a -11.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.54%, and is -9.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.96% and -47.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.66%).

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.67, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.37% this year

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.58M, and float is at 162.68M with Short Float at 5.07%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bardin Hill Investment Partner, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 471,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $5.13 per share for a total of $2.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.21 million shares.

NextDecade Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that Bardin Hill Investment Partner (Director) sold a total of 471,519 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $5.13 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.21 million shares of the NEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Bardin Hill Investment Partner (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $5.21 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 11,679,908 shares of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT).

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) that is trading -2.11% down over the past 12 months.Matachewan Consolidated Mines Ltd. Cl A (MCM.A) lies in the list of competitors of the NextDecade Corporation and is -8.33% lower over the same period from NEXTPieridae Energy Ltd. (PEA) is -66.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.