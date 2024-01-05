Which Institutions Own Shares In ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)?

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) is -3.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $11.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.26% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.05, the stock is -4.56% and -12.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.68% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.91.

The stock witnessed a -11.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.00%, and is -5.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $887.43M and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.17% and -29.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.48%).

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 5207.40% this year

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.52M, and float is at 77.73M with Short Float at 6.01%.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vion Michele, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vion Michele sold 14,426 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $10.48 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25668.0 shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that GOBE PHILLIP A (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $11.00 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PUMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, GOBE PHILLIP A (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 188,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP).

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Halliburton Co. (HAL) that is trading -11.02% down over the past 12 months.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) lies in the list of competitors of the ProPetro Holding Corp and is -37.56% lower over the same period from PUMPLiberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is 18.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.