Which Institutions Own Shares In PTC Inc (PTC)?

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is -4.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.44 and a high of $176.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTC stock was last observed hovering at around $166.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $177.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.13% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.21% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.72, the stock is -1.22% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 17.92% off its SMA200. PTC registered 40.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.80.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.12%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

PTC Inc (PTC) has around 7231 employees, a market worth around $20.00B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.45 and Fwd P/E is 27.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.71%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.28% and -4.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.42%).

PTC Inc (PTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Inc (PTC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.57, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.09% this year

PTC Inc (PTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.85M, and float is at 117.77M with Short Float at 1.87%.

PTC Inc (PTC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at PTC Inc (PTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHECHTER ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHECHTER ROBERT sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $160.23 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62334.0 shares.

PTC Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Talvitie Kristian (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,588 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $158.32 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47128.0 shares of the PTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Talvitie Kristian (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,652 shares at an average price of $156.87 for $3.24 million. The insider now directly holds 48,716 shares of PTC Inc (PTC).

PTC Inc (PTC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY) that is trading 78.08% up over the past 12 months.Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) lies in the list of competitors of the PTC Inc and is 25.73% higher over the same period from PTCSynopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 55.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.