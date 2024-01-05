Which Institutions Own Shares In Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)?

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) is -5.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.91 and a high of $76.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $70.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56%.

Currently trading at $70.04, the stock is -1.54% and 12.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 12.03% off its SMA200. FOUR registered 33.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.01.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.73%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.82 and Fwd P/E is 18.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.23% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.69%).

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.55, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shift4 Payments Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.15% this year

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.65M, and float is at 55.62M with Short Float at 17.39%.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $65.04 per share for a total of $65040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7717.0 shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Disman Nancy (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $65.07 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Disman Nancy (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $60.14 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 283,170 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR).

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 26.64% up over the past 12 months.Fiserv Inc. (FI) lies in the list of competitors of the Shift4 Payments Inc and is 33.80% higher over the same period from FOURShopify Inc. Cl A (SHOP) is 104.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.