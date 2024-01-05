Which Institutions Own Shares In Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)?

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) is -7.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.78 and a high of $52.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMAR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.22% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 8.21% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.06, the stock is -4.71% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 3.51% off its SMA200. SMAR registered 13.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$45.66.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is -9.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has around 3191 employees, a market worth around $6.00B and $913.73M in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.95. Profit margin for the company is -15.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.68% and -16.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.32%).

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smartsheet Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 412.88% this year

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.85M, and float is at 130.06M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arntz Michael, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Arntz Michael sold 7,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $46.69 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12733.0 shares.

Smartsheet Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Marshall Jolene Lau (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $47.10 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14376.0 shares of the SMAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Godbole Pete (CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 1,210 shares at an average price of $46.97 for $56834.0. The insider now directly holds 45,854 shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR).

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 45.50% up over the past 12 months.Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) lies in the list of competitors of the Smartsheet Inc and is 65.51% higher over the same period from SMARAlphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) is 59.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.