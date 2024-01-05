Which Institutions Own Shares In Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)?

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is -1.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.55 and a high of $136.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STLD stock was last observed hovering at around $119.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.42% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -55.28% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.46, the stock is -1.74% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 9.75% off its SMA200. STLD registered 22.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.09.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.29%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has around 12060 employees, a market worth around $18.85B and $19.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.62% and -14.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.36%).

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.92, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steel Dynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.26% this year

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.94M, and float is at 151.41M with Short Float at 3.65%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUCCILLI JAMES C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARCUCCILLI JAMES C sold 25,454 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $122.43 per share for a total of $3.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59989.0 shares.

Steel Dynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Pushis Glenn (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 12,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $123.06 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the STLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Seaman Bradley S (Director) disposed off 4,717 shares at an average price of $109.72 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 46,462 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD).

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corp. (NUE) that is trading 25.55% up over the past 12 months.