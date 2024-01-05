Which Institutions Own Shares In Unum Group (UNM)?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.27 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $46.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.62% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.18, the stock is 3.94% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 1.12% off its SMA200. UNM registered 14.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.05%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10937 employees, a market worth around $9.01B and $12.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.32% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.45%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.31% this year

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.75M, and float is at 193.49M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhasin Puneet, the company’s EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off. SEC filings show that Bhasin Puneet sold 8,188 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $42.39 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54318.0 shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pyne Christopher W (EVP, Group Benefits) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $49.02 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46334.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Arnold Timothy Gerald (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 72,061 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Ltd. (CB) that is trading -0.68% down over the past 12 months.Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) lies in the list of competitors of the Unum Group and is 3.46% higher over the same period from UNMMetLife Inc. (MET) is -7.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.