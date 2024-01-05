Which Institutions Own Shares In Workday Inc (WDAY)?

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is -3.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $157.85 and a high of $279.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $268.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $287.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.07% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -52.62% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $267.08, the stock is -2.07% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 20.06% off its SMA200. WDAY registered 57.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.78.

The stock witnessed a -0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.56%, and is -2.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Workday Inc (WDAY) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $70.24B and $6.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1129.78 and Fwd P/E is 40.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.20% and -4.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.68%).

Workday Inc (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workday Inc (WDAY) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.79, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workday Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/29/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.84% this year

Workday Inc (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 263.00M, and float is at 205.47M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson Douglas A., the company’s Co-President. SEC filings show that Robinson Douglas A. sold 3,121 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $267.71 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Workday Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that DUFFIELD DAVID A (10% Owner) sold a total of 108,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $276.88 per share for $30.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Chakraborty Sayan (Co-President) disposed off 412 shares at an average price of $267.40 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 123,833 shares of Workday Inc (WDAY).

Workday Inc (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 84.27% up over the past 12 months.Paychex Inc. (PAYX) lies in the list of competitors of the Workday Inc and is 0.34% higher over the same period from WDAYPaylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) is -10.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.