Who are the Institutional Holders in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) is -5.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.65, the stock is -3.69% and 1.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -26.05% off its SMA200. ADPT registered -40.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.33%, and is -9.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $673.18M and $179.69M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -109.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.50% and -56.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.77%).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.35% this year

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.11M, and float is at 141.49M with Short Float at 6.77%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PISKEL KYLE, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that PISKEL KYLE sold 259 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $4.13 per share for a total of $1070.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87305.0 shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that SOOD NITIN (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) sold a total of 10,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $6.54 per share for $68997.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, SOOD NITIN (Chief Commercial Officer, MRD) disposed off 5,652 shares at an average price of $6.78 for $38321.0. The insider now directly holds 225,358 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Legend Biotech Corp. ADR (LEGN) that is trading 17.57% up over the past 12 months.Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) lies in the list of competitors of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp and is 32.70% higher over the same period from ADPTI-Mab ADR (IMAB) is -60.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.