Who are the Institutional Holders in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC)?

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE: ASC) is 3.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.59 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.62, the stock is 3.48% and 6.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 9.52% off its SMA200. ASC registered 4.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.38%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) has around 935 employees, a market worth around $603.81M and $429.93M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.34 and Fwd P/E is 5.17. Profit margin for the company is 32.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.14% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.83%).

Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardmore Shipping Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.95% this year

Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.63M, and float is at 34.98M with Short Float at 3.42%.

Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline PLC (FRO) that is trading 88.90% up over the past 12 months.Teekay Corp. (TK) lies in the list of competitors of the Ardmore Shipping Corp and is 76.98% higher over the same period from ASCTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 97.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.