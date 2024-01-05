Who are the Institutional Holders in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI)?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) is 112.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATXI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is 121.75% and 60.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 181.62 million and changing 95.71% at the moment leaves the stock -56.74% off its SMA200. ATXI registered -70.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.97%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a 86.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.66%, and is 110.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.07% over the week and 13.15% over the month.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $4.54M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 162.90% and -85.43% from its 52-week high.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.18% this year

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.25M, and float is at 9.71M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davidow Robert L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Davidow Robert L sold 353,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $0.14 per share for a total of $49600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22000.0 shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Davidow Robert L (10% Owner) sold a total of 264,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $0.14 per share for $36960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the ATXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 418,410 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,032,390 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI).

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ADR (OPHLY) that is trading -15.57% down over the past 12 months.Omeros Corp. (OMER) lies in the list of competitors of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc and is 5.94% higher over the same period from ATXI