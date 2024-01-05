Who are the Institutional Holders in Bank OZK (OZK)?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -2.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.72 and a high of $52.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $48.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.45% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -28.16% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.70, the stock is 0.53% and 13.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 24.57% off its SMA200. OZK registered 23.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.92%.

The stock witnessed a 7.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.38%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2646 employees, a market worth around $5.60B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.52 and Fwd P/E is 8.18. Profit margin for the company is 32.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.53% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.74%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank OZK (OZK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.33, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank OZK is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.32% this year

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.18M, and float is at 107.91M with Short Float at 9.80%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.