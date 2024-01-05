Who are the Institutional Holders in Biogen Inc (BIIB)?

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.86 and a high of $319.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $263.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.15% off its average median price target of $311.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.94% off the consensus price target high of $394.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -8.9% lower than the price target low of $239.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $260.28, the stock is 3.44% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. BIIB registered -6.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.21%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) has around 8725 employees, a market worth around $37.71B and $9.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.46. Profit margin for the company is 15.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.85% and -18.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.74%).

Biogen Inc (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc (BIIB) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.48, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.23% this year

Biogen Inc (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.10M, and float is at 144.02M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singhal Priya, the company’s Head of Development. SEC filings show that Singhal Priya sold 110 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $248.00 per share for a total of $27280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3464.0 shares.

Biogen Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $0.50 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.65 million shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, Singhal Priya (Head of Development) disposed off 431 shares at an average price of $269.43 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 3,354 shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB).

Biogen Inc (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months.Pfizer Inc. (PFE) lies in the list of competitors of the Biogen Inc and is -41.42% lower over the same period from BIIBNovo Nordisk A/S (NOVO.B) is 52.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.