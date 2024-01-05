Who are the Institutional Holders in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)?

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 1.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.02 and a high of $117.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $96.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.51% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -25.29% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.73, the stock is 1.92% and 9.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 7.79% off its SMA200. BMRN registered -2.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.77%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3082 employees, a market worth around $18.41B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 127.97 and Fwd P/E is 45.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.56% and -17.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.68%).

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.73, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.63% this year

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.25M, and float is at 184.70M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $93.99 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Davis George Eric (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 13,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $95.30 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55710.0 shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Ajer Jeffrey Robert (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 60,804 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nestle S.A. (NESN) that is trading -10.60% down over the past 12 months.Pfizer Inc. (PFE) lies in the list of competitors of the Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and is -41.42% lower over the same period from BMRNNovo Nordisk A/S (NOVO.B) is 52.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.