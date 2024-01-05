Who are the Institutional Holders in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK)?

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) is 0.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.13 and a high of $91.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $77.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98%.

Currently trading at $76.96, the stock is 0.98% and -4.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -5.82% off its SMA200. CHK registered -9.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.84.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.36%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $10.09B and $7.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.09 and Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is 67.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.32% and -15.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.60%).

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.95, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.27% this year

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.72M, and float is at 108.82M with Short Float at 11.87%.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.