Who are the Institutional Holders in Clorox Co. (CLX)?

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is -0.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.68 and a high of $178.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $141.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.19% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -23.87% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.45, the stock is 0.16% and 4.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -4.47% off its SMA200. CLX registered 0.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.08.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.06%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Clorox Co. (CLX) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $17.67B and $7.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 206.90 and Fwd P/E is 24.18. Profit margin for the company is 1.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.21% and -20.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.15%).

Clorox Co. (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clorox Co. (CLX) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.18, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clorox Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.82% this year

Clorox Co. (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.82M, and float is at 123.77M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Clorox Co. (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Clorox Co. (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobsen Kevin B, the company’s EVP – Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobsen Kevin B sold 3,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $160.82 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23224.0 shares.

Clorox Co. (CLX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) that is trading -1.12% down over the past 12 months.Unilever PLC (ULVR) lies in the list of competitors of the Clorox Co. and is -8.53% lower over the same period from CLXEcolab Inc. (ECL) is 34.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.