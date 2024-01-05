Who are the Institutional Holders in DTE Energy Co. (DTE)?

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) is 0.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.14 and a high of $121.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTE stock was last observed hovering at around $110.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $116.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.86% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.31% lower than the price target low of $103.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.53, the stock is 0.57% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 3.15% off its SMA200. DTE registered -6.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.68.

The stock witnessed a 1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.82%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

DTE Energy Co. (DTE) has around 10250 employees, a market worth around $22.80B and $13.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Profit margin for the company is 9.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.62% and -8.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

DTE Energy Co. (DTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DTE Energy Co. (DTE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.59, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DTE Energy Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.55% this year

DTE Energy Co. (DTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.26M, and float is at 205.67M with Short Float at 1.29%.

DTE Energy Co. (DTE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DTE Energy Co. (DTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chavez JoAnn, the company’s Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Chavez JoAnn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $113.53 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12107.0 shares.

DTE Energy Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Muschong Lisa A. (VP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $110.41 per share for $77287.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5455.0 shares of the DTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Myrick Tracy J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 585 shares at an average price of $109.98 for $64338.0. The insider now directly holds 992 shares of DTE Energy Co. (DTE).

DTE Energy Co. (DTE): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -25.21% down over the past 12 months.Southern Co. (SO) lies in the list of competitors of the DTE Energy Co. and is 1.89% higher over the same period from DTEDominion Energy Inc. (D) is -21.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.