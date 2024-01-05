Who are the Institutional Holders in Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)?

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD) is 0.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.89 and a high of $129.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPD stock was last observed hovering at around $127.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.59% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -51.49% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.25, the stock is 2.10% and 7.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. EXPD registered 21.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.39.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.33%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $18.50B and $10.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 26.11. Profit margin for the company is 7.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.68% and -1.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.96%).

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) is a “Underweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.68, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.00% this year

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.31M, and float is at 144.41M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Musser Jeffrey S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Musser Jeffrey S sold 30,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $111.30 per share for a total of $3.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Dickerman Jeffrey F (Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec) sold a total of 1,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $117.89 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5484.0 shares of the EXPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, POWELL BRADLEY S (Senior VP – CFO) disposed off 12,138 shares at an average price of $118.01 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD).

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is trading 11.73% up over the past 12 months.United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -1.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.