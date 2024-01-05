Who are the Institutional Holders in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)?

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC) is -1.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.35 and a high of $181.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $136.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $151.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.08% off the consensus price target high of $192.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.74% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.16, the stock is -0.84% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -10.61% off its SMA200. GPC registered -19.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.92.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.79%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $19.09B and $23.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.76% and -24.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.51%).

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.38, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.15% this year

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.94M, and float is at 139.70M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $151.75 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33162.0 shares.

Genuine Parts Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BREAUX RANDALL P (Group President, GPC N.A.) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $149.44 per share for $74720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20523.0 shares of the GPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Donahue Paul D (Chairman and CEO) acquired 1,600 shares at an average price of $156.08 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 59,727 shares of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC).

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is trading -12.80% down over the past 12 months.Cummins Inc. (CMI) lies in the list of competitors of the Genuine Parts Co. and is -0.35% lower over the same period from GPCMistras Group Inc. (MG) is 52.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.