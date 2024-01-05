Who are the Institutional Holders in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)?

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) is 2.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.77 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTGC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.11, the stock is 6.53% and 8.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 13.50% off its SMA200. HTGC registered 31.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.95%.

The stock witnessed a 11.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.11%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $442.14M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.57 and Fwd P/E is 8.52. Profit margin for the company is 62.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.88% and -4.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.41%).

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.67, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hercules Capital Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.14M, and float is at 148.30M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Follmann Christian, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Follmann Christian bought 455 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $13.73 per share for a total of $6247.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72634.0 shares.

Hercules Capital Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Follmann Christian (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 455 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $13.72 per share for $6243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72179.0 shares of the HTGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, CROWELL GAYLE A (Director) acquired 7,200 shares at an average price of $13.66 for $98352.0. The insider now directly holds 38,845 shares of Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC).