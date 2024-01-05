Who are the Institutional Holders in LM Funding America Inc (LMFA)?

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 16.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 51.89% and 76.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 18.31% off its SMA200. LMFA registered 28.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.35%.

The stock witnessed a 112.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.92%, and is -21.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.88% over the week and 21.91% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $10.54M and $10.05M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -338.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.41% and -51.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.83%).

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LM Funding America Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.08% this year

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.09M, and float is at 10.82M with Short Float at 2.82%.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duran Ryan H, the company’s Vice President of Operations. SEC filings show that Duran Ryan H sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $1860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

LM Funding America Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Duran Ryan H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $0.56 per share for $346.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LMFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Duran Ryan H (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,976 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $3971.0. The insider now directly holds 155,524 shares of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA).