Who are the Institutional Holders in Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL)?

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) is 14.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $5.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MEGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 51.19% and 52.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 7.09% at the moment leaves the stock 0.46% off its SMA200. MEGL registered 9.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.97.

The stock witnessed a 55.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.66%, and is 63.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.71% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $27.55M and $1.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.86% and -76.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.33%).

The shares outstanding are 20.26M, and float is at 8.42M with Short Float at 0.19%.