Who are the Institutional Holders in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -3.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.17 and a high of $77.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $29.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.36% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -89.16% lower than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.32, the stock is 1.00% and 10.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -36.22% off its SMA200. NEP registered -58.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.00.

The stock witnessed a 21.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.01%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 21.84 and Fwd P/E is 18.30. Profit margin for the company is 9.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.36% and -62.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.42%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.31, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.95% this year

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.43M, and float is at 92.11M with Short Float at 2.92%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kind Peter H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kind Peter H bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $56.89 per share for a total of $99558.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32340.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is trading -10.80% down over the past 12 months.