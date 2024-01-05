Who are the Institutional Holders in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) is -4.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $13.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRIX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $9.85, the stock is 6.96% and 37.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 12.63% off its SMA200. NRIX registered -9.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.49.

The stock witnessed a 31.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.02%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has around 297 employees, a market worth around $477.73M and $68.61M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -216.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.41% and -29.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.89%).

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.33, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/10/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.13% this year

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.17M, and float is at 44.15M with Short Float at 20.00%.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van Houte Hans, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that van Houte Hans sold 3,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $35421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71930.0 shares.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that van Houte Hans (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,906 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75471.0 shares of the NRIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Hansen Gwenn (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,633 shares at an average price of $5.20 for $8487.0. The insider now directly holds 33,529 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX).

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.88% down over the past 12 months.Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) lies in the list of competitors of the Nurix Therapeutics Inc and is 69.31% higher over the same period from NRIXMerck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 1.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.