Who are the Institutional Holders in Semtech Corp. (SMTC)?

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) is -6.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.13 and a high of $35.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.43% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 18.4% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.40, the stock is -3.11% and 15.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -9.44% off its SMA200. SMTC registered -29.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.54%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $843.32M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.43. Profit margin for the company is -59.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.37% and -42.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.92%).

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semtech Corp. (SMTC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.33, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semtech Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2024.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.07% this year

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.87M, and float is at 63.49M with Short Float at 23.21%.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Semtech Corp. (SMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Summers Sylvia, the company’s Board of Directors. SEC filings show that Summers Sylvia sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $22.39 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13008.0 shares.

Semtech Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Rodensky Michael W (SVP) sold a total of 18,227 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $25.50 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SMTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Walsh Paul V Jr (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $24.83 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 20,888 shares of Semtech Corp. (SMTC).

Semtech Corp. (SMTC): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 16.52% up over the past 12 months.Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) lies in the list of competitors of the Semtech Corp. and is -1.48% lower over the same period from SMTCON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is 27.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.