Who are the Institutional Holders in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)?

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is -5.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.40 and a high of $80.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $68.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.26% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -24.95% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.97, the stock is -0.39% and 10.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.57% off its SMA200. SHAK registered 67.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.70.

The stock witnessed a 12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.72%, and is -7.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has around 11704 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2221.27 and Fwd P/E is 146.30. Profit margin for the company is 0.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.02% and -13.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.21%).

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.45, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shake Shack Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 211.82% this year

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.28M, and float is at 37.39M with Short Float at 8.25%.

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flug Jeffrey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Flug Jeffrey sold 771 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $75.07 per share for a total of $57877.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5740.0 shares.

Shake Shack Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Flug Jeffrey (Director) sold a total of 1,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $69.86 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6511.0 shares of the SHAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Koff Zach (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 38,682 shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 18.43% up over the past 12 months.Wendy’s Co. (WEN) lies in the list of competitors of the Shake Shack Inc and is -16.70% lower over the same period from SHAKYum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is 0.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.