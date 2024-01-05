Who are the Institutional Holders in SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)?

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) is -1.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $6.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.31% off the consensus price target high of $7.64 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.94% lower than the price target low of $5.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is -0.92% and 10.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 11.63% off its SMA200. SILV registered 7.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.79.

The stock witnessed a -3.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.12%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $943.39M and $224.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.29 and Fwd P/E is 14.66. Profit margin for the company is 38.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.53% and -14.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.68%).

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.86, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2024.The EPS is expected to grow by 2877.01% this year

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.16M, and float is at 139.79M with Short Float at 8.55%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 36 times.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV): Who are the competitors?

One of the company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD) that is trading 4.00% up over the past 12 months.QMC Quantum Minerals Corp. (QMC) lies in the list of competitors of the SilverCrest Metals Inc and is -33.33% lower over the same period from SILV